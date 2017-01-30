Trump's travel ban affecting Muslims gets Walker's backing

MADISON (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker is backing President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting seven mostly Muslim countries.



Walker had been silent on the ban issued Friday until his spokesman released a statement Monday afternoon. Walker says, "This is a safety issue. A resettlement program to help refugees is compassionate and one that I support, but we should ensure we are doing everything possible to put the safety of our citizens first."

Walker had previously opposed Trump's proposal as a presidential candidate in December 2015 to ban all Muslims from entering the country. Last month

Walker sent Trump a letter asking the federal government for more control over accepting refugees from countries with ties to terrorism "until we are comfortable with the vetting process that is being utilized to screen these individuals."

