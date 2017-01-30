Jury convicts Stevens Point man in samurai sword attack

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Portage County jury Monday found a Steven Point man guilty of attacking another man with samurai sword.

The jury convicted Joshua Bella of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary following two days of deliberations.

Bella was accused of breaking into John Richart's home on May 1, 2014, and stabbing him three times with the sword. Richart's roommates tackled Bella and the victim survived the attack.

No sentencing date was immediately set. The maximum punishment for the conviction is 60 years in prison but Bella was charged as a repeat criminal so the punishment could be more severe.

The two men knew each other. Richart kicked Bella out of the halfway house he owned after Bella refused a urine analysis, according to the criminal complaint.

The trial started Wednesday.

Bella told investigators he had been drinking, went to Richart's home but he had "no idea why he was there" or how he got there, the complaint said.