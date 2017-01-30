Badgers' Happ wins second-straight B1G POTW honor

For the second straight week, Badgers sophomore forward Ethan Happ has been named the Big Ten men's basketball Player of the Week. The Big Ten announced the award on Monday.

Happ put together an impressive week, highlighted by his career-high 32-point performance in Wisconsin's overtime win over Rutgers on Saturday. The rest of the team combined to scored just 29 points in that game.

The sophomore sensation becomes the first Badger to win the award in consecutive weeks since Mike Wilkinson in 2005.

Happ is the only Big Ten player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists blocks and steals during conference play.

The Badgers travel to take on Illinois on Tuesday. Tip time is set for 8:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.