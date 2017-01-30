Family speaks out after Wausau man goes missing

We're learning new details about a man who went missing in Wausau late January.

28-year-old Michael Bujanowski was last seen leaving North Central Health Care in Wausau January 24.

"Very emotional, up and down, it's hard to think about anything else," said Michael's sister, Kremena Bujanowski.

His family said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

"It's a little scary because it's definitely getting colder and now with the snow storm, we're just hoping and praying for the best," said Bujanowski.

Michael is believed to be endangered due to mental disability.

Family members said he's not able to live on his own and he's never been missing this long before.

Police are asking the public to use caution and not to approach the man.

If you have any information, contact the Wausau Police Department.