UW Stevens Point professor concerned for travel ban

While the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point doesn't have any students studying in the seven countries temporarily banned for travel, professors are still concerned.

"I have many friends and colleagues who are either Muslim, or Middle Eastern, or both," said UWSP Middle East history professor Edgar Francis. "I was very upset and very concerned, I've become increasingly concerned the more I've learned the full scope of this."

As a professor, Francis said he's had students who may feel the impact of the ban.

"They are really contributing a lot to American society," said Francis. "They and their families are going to be affected by this ban."

Wisconsin Democrats have spoken out against the ban, Senator Tammy Baldwin calling it troubling.

"We have a much bigger discussion to have about our immigration policies and the role that America ought to play in what share do we take in people fleeing war-torn areas," said Senator Baldwin.

Monday, Wisconsin Republicans backed the President.

Congressman Sean Duffy putting out a statement that said in part; "We deserve to know who enters and leaves our country, as well as their intent. President Trump is fulfilling a campaign promise."