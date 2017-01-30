Monday Sports Report: Marathon tops Edgar in Marawood crossover showdown

Former SPASH basketball standout Trevor Anderson opens up about his decision to transfer from UW-Green Bay, his prospects for playing time with the Badgers, and more.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Weinkauf is getting back in the game. The six-time WIAA state champion head coach will take over the girls basketball program at Wausau West, the school announced Monday.More >>
Beginning next season, every WIAA student-athlete will be covered by concussion insurance.More >>
Powered by two home runs from Payton Nelson, Wausau West remained undefeated in conference play with a 7-6 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Monday. Those highlights and more are in the Monday Sports Report.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
