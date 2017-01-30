Monday Sports Report: Marathon tops Edgar in Marawood crossover - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: Marathon tops Edgar in Marawood crossover showdown

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Monday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL

   Abbotsford 64, Spencer 62
   Almond-Bancroft 74, Rosholt 66
   Columbus Catholic 87, Granton 28
   Iola-Scandinavia 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 48
   Marathon 58, Edgar 42
   Pittsville 54, Northland Lutheran 37
   Regis 54, Stanley-Boyd 46
   Stratford 70, Loyal 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

   Iola-Scandinavia 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
   Newman Catholic 49, Assumption 47
   Rib Lake 47, Gilman 29
   Shiocton 61, Manawa 21
   Tri-County 70, Tigerton 39

