'Beauty and the Beast': The new trailer debuts during 'The Bachelor'

(ABC) -- The newest trailer for Disney's upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" film aired on ABC during the latest episode of "The Bachelor."

The musical, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, is a live-action reboot of the classic 1991 animated Disney feature. The original film was the first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for best picture.

Also appearing in the new film are Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts and Kevin Kline as Belle’s father, Maurice.

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters March 17.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.