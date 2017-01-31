Former UW-Oshkosh exec says regents knew about transfers

A former University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh business officer accused of illegally transferring millions from the university to its foundation claims the Board of Regents never objected to the moves.

The regents have sued UW-Oshkosh former Chancellor Richard Wells and former Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services Thomas Sonnleitner alleging they illegally transferred $11.3 million to cover construction projects between 2010 and 2014.

Oshkosh Northwestern Media reported Sonnleitner claimed in filings Monday that he briefed the regents on three projects in 2010 and 2013. The foundation's president offered to discuss more details during the 2013 meeting but the regents declined due to time constraints.

A report the news outlet obtained shows UW System Vice President of Finance Debbie Durcan sat on the foundation's board and didn't object to the university-foundation relationship.