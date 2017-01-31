2 crashes, 4 vehicles back up traffic Tuesday on US 51

A armored truck rolled over in a ditch and three vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash nearby Tuesday just outside of Wausau as snow and slippery roads made traveling hazardous, authorities said.

No one was seriously hurt in the 8:30 a.m. crashes.

"It was snowing hard at the time. You had some reduced visibility," said Lt. Rich Reichenberger of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crashes backed up traffic and closed some lanes on U.S. 51 near County Highway NN for about 90 minutes.

The driver of an armored truck swerved toward the right ditch to avoid other vehicles and rolled over, according to Lt. Jeffery Stefonek of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Then, near the median, three vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction rear-end crash, Reichenberger said.

One of the two people in the armored truck had minor injuries. No one was taken to the hospital, Stefonek said.