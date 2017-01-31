More than 300 schools to participate in voucher program - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

More than 300 schools to participate in voucher program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

More than 300 private schools have signed up to participate in one of Wisconsin's three voucher programs next school year.

State Department of Public Instruction officials said Tuesday that 163 schools registered to participate in the statewide program by the Jan. 10 deadline, including 11 schools that had previously participated in the Milwaukee or Racine voucher programs and 31 first-time applicant schools.

DPI officials said 127 schools registered to participate in the Milwaukee voucher program, including five new schools and one school currently participating in the Racine program.

Twenty-three schools registered to participate in the Racine program, including four new schools. One of those schools is currently in the statewide program.

The following is a list of schools showing intent to be involved in the program.

