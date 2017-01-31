New Ascension clinic promises "everything is all under one roof"

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The new Ascension Medical Group Clinic at Westwood opened Tuesday, promising "everything is all under one roof."

A grand opening unveiled the clinic on the city's west side near the intersection of state Highway 51 and Bridge Street.

"This is a 48,000-square-foot building. Everything is all under one roof," Clinic Director Jennifer Rhea said. "The beauty of this place is that we have radiation and imaging services and primary care along with access to specialty care and employer solutions and physical therapy."

The opening also marks Ministry Health Care hospitals and clinics transition to the Ascension name.

Westwood is Ascension's first new clinic here but more are planned across the state and the country, Rhea said.

Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the United States.

Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic also have medical clinics in the Wausau area.