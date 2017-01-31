Peoria looking to expand economy after Caterpillar move - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Peoria looking to expand economy after Caterpillar move

Posted:

  PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- The mayor of Peoria says the city is going to hold Caterpillar officials to their word that the company will remain a presence in the central Illinois city.

   Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis spoke at a Tuesday afternoon news conference with 30 community leaders after the farming and construction equipment maker announced it was moving its headquarters to the Chicago area. The mayor said in a statement that Peoria "will continue to look for ways to expand our economy." Caterpillar said it's relocation about 300 executive positions to Chicago.

   Ardis says Peoria will hold Caterpillar to its promise that jobs will remain in Peoria and the company will continue to have a presence as a civic and philanthropic leader.

   Ardis also said that Peoria residents "have a resiliency that is second to none."

