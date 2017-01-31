Packers Tailgate Tour to make two stops in north central Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers 12th annual "Tailgate Tour" will make two stops in north central Wisconsin this spring.

The tour, which the Packers describe as an event to "visit with fans and thank them in person for their support," will stop in Medford on April 4 and in Rhinelander on April 7.

Tour celebrities will include Packers team president and CEO Mark Murphy, as well as players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan. Former players Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell will also make appearances.

Players will arrive for the festivities in Medford and Rhinelander at 6 p.m. and the festivities will run until around 8:30 p.m., according to the team. Tickets are $30.

The event in Medford will take place at Black River Industries and the event in Rhinelander will be held at Rhinelander High School.

For more information, visit the Packers website.