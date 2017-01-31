AP: Emails show Falcons worried about players "excessive reliance on" painkillers

An email chain released in court shows Atlanta Falcons officials in 2010 were worried about the team's "excessive" reliance on painkillers to treat players and the potential embarrassment that could cause.

The officials expressed concerned over a review that found the team spent $81,000 on prescriptions for medications for players in 2009 -- nearly three times the league average.

Nearly every recipient on the email chain -- from Blank, president Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to then-head athletic trainer Marty Lauzon -- is still with the team, which plays New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The emails were entered into the court record Thursday as part of a proposed class-action lawsuit by former NFL players.

------

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP--NFL