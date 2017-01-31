AP: Emails show Falcons worried about players "excessive relianc - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

AP: Emails show Falcons worried about players "excessive reliance on" painkillers

Posted:
ATLANTA (AP) -

An email chain released in court shows Atlanta Falcons officials in 2010 were worried about the team's "excessive" reliance on painkillers to treat players and the potential embarrassment that could cause.

The officials expressed concerned over a review that found the team spent $81,000 on prescriptions for medications for players in 2009 -- nearly three times the league average.

Nearly every recipient on the email chain -- from Blank, president Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to then-head athletic trainer Marty Lauzon -- is still with the team, which plays New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The emails were entered into the court record Thursday as part of a proposed class-action lawsuit by former NFL players.
   ------

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP--NFL

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.