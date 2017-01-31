Schock named Wausau's new economic development director

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The city's new director of the Planning, Community and Economic Development Department has been on the job nearly two years.

Christian Schock was appointed to the position Tuesday, with Mayor Robert Mielke lifting the title as interim director. His new annual salary is $91,748, the mayor's office said.

Mielke cited Schock's role in some recent "landmark projects," including what to do with the former downtown Sears store and how to rehabilitate the Wausau Center Mall, as factors in the promotion.

"Already 2017 is looking to be another outstanding year for the city’s development," the mayor said in a statement.

Schock has more than 18 years of professional experience in at least nine states, including California, Massachusetts and Ohio, Mielke said.