President Trump's Thursday visit to Milwaukee canceled

President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Milwaukee on Thursday has been canceled, an official with the 128th Air Refueling Wing confirmed to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening said crews were expected to receive the president and have since learned through their military sources that the visit was canceled.

Trump had been scheduled to deliver an economic address highlighting manufacturing before ending the week at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, one day after CNN broke new news.

The visit would have been his first in Wisconsin as president but fewer than two months since his last visit; he was in West Allis in mid-December as part of his "Thank You Tour."