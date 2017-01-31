Former Pointer Feyereisen invited to Yankees spring training

The Pointers may soon have another pitching prospect joining Jordan Zimmermann in the big leagues.

The New York Yankees have invited right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen to their spring training. Feyereisen spent the 2012, '13 and '14 seasons as a key part of the UW-Stevens Point baseball program. The River Falls native also had two successful seasons with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters of the Northwoods League in 2012 and '13.

After being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Feyereisen was traded to the Yankees last season.

He spent all of 2016 in AA ball, compiling an ERA of 1.70 in 42 appearances.

Feyereisen's former high school, River Falls, tweeted this early Tuesday afternoon.

Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Monday, February 13.