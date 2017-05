WESTON (WAOW) - Ministry Saint Clare's Hospital is offering a class to help parents who have or need babysitters.

The safe-sitter class focuses on all aspects of babysitting - from infant and child choking rescue, first aid skills and even how to make babysitting a business.

The class costs $50 and is for students in grades 6-8. The classes begin Feb. 11 and March 24.

Click here to register or call 1-800-362-9900.