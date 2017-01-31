Activists announce alternative state budget

A group of activists is hoping to change the way residents and lawmakers look at the state budget.

Several non-profit groups met in Wausau on Tuesday to release their alternative state budget called, “A Wisconsin Budget for All”. Supporters said they hope to clean up the tax system and create public discussion about the state budget.

Activists said by reallocating money, big differences could be made statewide including free technical college.

“The idea is to show that if we close some big tax loopholes that go mainly to well-connected corporations and a few wealthy people, that we could make major new investments,” Citizen Action of Wisconsin executive director Robert Kraig said.

The groups wanted to announce their budget before Governor Scott Walker announces his on February 8.