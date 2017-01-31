Amid changes, local Boy Scouts leader says birth certificate was never required

A monumental move by the Boy Scouts of America was announced on Monday saying the group opened its ranks to transgender children.

Under the old policy, a child's sex relied on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Now, the organization will allow girls, who identify as boys, to enroll in its boys-only programs.

Here in north Central Wisconsin, group leaders said nothing has changed.

Samoset Council Scout Executive Jeff Ottosen said local troops in the area have never required an applicant to present a birth certificate.

"We're just committed to serving kids in our community with quality programs [and] developing character," he said.

Ottosen adds that a transgender child has never tried to join the scouts in the Wausau area.

However, if one did, there would be no reason to question the child or the parents.