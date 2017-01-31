Marshfield Police discuss security at local mosque

In the wake of a deadly attack on a Quebec mosque that killed at least six people, Marshfield Police say Central Wisconsin's main mosque is not a security concern.

Police said they have a great working relationship with the Muslim community and are prepared to handle any attack, whether it's at a mosque or a local school.

"We would be able to address any concerns or answer any questions that they may have and we would respond, accordingly, to any threats that were made," said Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza.

Gramza said the mosque's location is unique in its security.

The mosque is located on city limits, in the Marathon County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction, but the only way the mosque is accessible is through city roads.

But Gramza insists both departments are ready to respond in the event of any attack.

"We prepare quite regularly for any situation like this," he said.

Newsline 9 reached out to the Islamic society of Central Wisconsin, but they declined request for comment.

One member did say that he will never let any attack prevent him from practicing his religion.