Clark Co. community remembers inspirational athlete

Friends and coaches of Will Maki, the Owen-Withee grad who lost his battle with cancer Monday, say his legacy will always live on.

At first, the news of the 19-year-old's passing was painful.

"There were tears," said Justin Wundrow, Maki's friend and teammate. "There were hugs. There was a lot of crying."

Though cancer defeated Maki, to those around him - he will always be a winner.

"He always wanted to be that person to show he wasn't hurting," said Maki's close friend Kole Karaba. "And he just always wanted to be that guy."

His legacy will always be remembered.

"As a football coach, you always hope at some point you can make a difference in some young man, some young lady's life while you're coaching," said Owen-Withee football coach Terry Laube. "But ultimately what happened here, Mak has impacted all of us."

The teen's impact stretches far behind the halls of the high school.

"There were posts on Facebook that schools were going to wear yellow to warm up," said Bob Houts, district administrator for Owen-Withee. "Or in the stands in support of Will."

Maki was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2015. The disease eventually spread to his lungs, which is what ultimately led to his death.