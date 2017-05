WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has chosen 10th Circuit Appeals court Justice Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump made his announcement in a prime-time address from the White House.

Gorsuch must be confirmed by the Senate. The court has had just eight members since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia nearly a year ago.

GOP leaders blocked President Barack Obama from filling the vacancy by denying a hearing to his nominee.