Tuesday Sports Report: Everest, Amherst win key conference showdowns

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 63, Chequamegon 42
   Adams-Friendship 58, River Valley 50
   Antigo 77, Northland Pines 42
   Medford Area 82, Tomahawk 51
   Pacelli 74, Bonduel 51
   Phelps 53, Elcho 28
   Rib Lake 57, Flambeau 47
   SPASH 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
   Thorp 63, Osseo-Fairchild 32
   Wausau West 60, D.C. Everest 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 72, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50
   Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 48
   Amherst 40, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33
   D.C. Everest 72, Wausau West 65
   Greenwood 55, Granton11
   Loyal 63, Spencer 36
   Marshfield 62, Merrill 52
   Neillsville 51, Colby 37
   Newman 56, Northland Lutheran 35
   Northland Pines 80, Phillips 51
   Owen-Withee 69, Augusta 37
   Tri-County 75, Gresham Community 40
   Wausau East 63, Antigo 45
   Wisconsin Rapids 67, SPASH 55

BOYS HOCKEY
   Marshfield 9, Chequamegon/Phillips 1
   Wausau West 5, Antigo 0

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Point-Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1

