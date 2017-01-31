Local experts weigh in on SCOTUS nominee

Central Wisconsin political science experts are weighing in on President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Justice.

“I think it's traditional pick that will be well received by conservative republicans,” UW-Barron County senior lecturer Mark Conrad said.

The pick comes almost a year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“This is one of the longest vacancies in the nation's history,” UW-Stevens Point Political Science department chair John Blakeman said.

Conrad also pointed out similarities between Gorsuch and Scalia.

“Judge Gorsuch comes right out of an Antonin Scalia mold.” he said. “I think he's [Gorsuch] what's called an originalist, just like Justice Scalia. An originalist looks at the words of the constitution and goes by their plain meaning.”

Both Conrad and Blakeman believe the Senate will confirm the nomination. If Gorsuch is confirmed, they said they don't believe the balance of the court will be different.

“I think ideologically the court is really not changed,” Conrad said.

Area politicians are also weighing in on the nomination. In a statement, Rep. Sean Duffy expressed his support of the choice and said he hopes the Senate will confirm Gorsuch soon.

Experts said the confirmation could take months.