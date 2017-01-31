Shrek The Musical comes to DC Everest

The Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance (CWETA) puts on a Broadway-style musical every other year. This year the show gives audiences a look at fairy tale legends, including a towering green ogre, his donkey pal, a not-so-towering prince, and a princess.

The production is based largely on the first of the Shrek films.

"It really is a lot about acceptance, individuality, being different, and yet being a part of a community instead of isolated," said Director Laurie Maegli.

Maegli created CWETA in the early 2000's after a decade of directing inter-school Shakesperean plays. The program has put on productions of Les Miserables, C.A.T.S., Peter Pan, Phantom of the Opera, and Mary Poppins.

"We do professional-quality theater," said Maegli. "Which I think is great for the students involved from many many high schools, junior highs, and elementary schools, who get an opportunity above and beyond what their schools would give them."

There are at least 150 students, musicians, and volunteers involved in the production. Northland Lutheran student Jake Price plays the green ogre; it takes a makeup crew around 2 hours to apply the green makeup before each rehearsal and performance. D.C. Everest student Isabella Mergen plays princess Fiona, who undergoes the ogre transformation during the show as well.

"We're very fortunate to have students who can not only meet these changes but exceed them," said Riska. "We've got some big voices in this show."

"It's just a great story and really packed full of talented people," said Maegli. "And I think anyone who comes will be delighted that they did."

Riska: "It's great fun. It's very colorful," said Riska. "It's really really good."

There are 8 performances of the musical between February 2nd and 12th at D.C. Everest High School.

Quotes from the show:

Knight: "It's hideous!"

Shrek: "Ah no, come on, it's just a donkey."

Donkey: "I don't have any friends."

Shrek: "Well there's a shocker."

Fiona: "There's a princes, any princess, take your pick they're all like me."