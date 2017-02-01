Beyond politicians: Goofy Super Bowl bets

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) -- It's a Super Bowl tradition: politicians making friendly wagers.

Usually they put up a crate of their city or state's most famous foods against whatever goodies the opposing team's locale is famous for.

But the goofy bets go well beyond city halls and statehouses.

Amusement parks, bars, doughnut shops and art museums have been getting involved in the trash talk.

This year, Six Flags New England and Six Flags Over Georgia made a friendly wager over this weekend's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The park in the losing state will temporarily rename a ride after the winning team.