Lifesaving beds for infants come to Wisconsin

It's called 'The Baby Box.' It's a cardboard box with cute designs on its walls with a firm mattress pad lining the bottom.

The boxes also come with nearly $150 worth of baby supplies to help parents.

It's a bed that is credited with saving lives overseas and it's finally coming to the U.S., including here in Wisconsin.

"The feedback has been wonderful," said Karen Ordinans. She's the executive director of the Children's Health Alliance of Wisconsin.

Last fall the group started a pilot program for the beds they call 'newborn nests.' So far, they've handed out around 20 on a case by case basis.

Other pilot programs are happening in San Francisco and New Hampshire. But in New Jersey, every expecting parent can receive the baby box for free after watching a 10 to 15 minute educational video and taking an online quiz about safe sleeping habits.

"The bottom line is we have babies dying that shouldn't die. If babies are given a safe sleeping space, they have a greater chance at celebrating that first birthday," Ordinans said.

As of 2015, the infant mortality rate in Wisconsin was at 5.9 for every 1,000 live births, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That's nearly tied with the national average of about 6.1 per 1,000 live births, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In Finland, where the baby boxes first originated and have been used for nearly 80 years, the beds have helped the country reach only 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, the best rate in the world.

Right now, any expecting parent can buy their own baby box by ordering one online.

Allisa Hirscher is the executive director of the pregnancy helpline in Madison. The non-profit already gives mothers a pack-n-play and a baby care package that is partially funded by SSM Health.

"From diapers, we have outfits, onesies, clothes, a towel, a blanket," Hirscher explained.

But she hopes one day, they can also provide baby boxes.

"It kind of combines the best of our programs. It combines a safe space to sleep, with also some basic necessities to get families off to a good start," she added.

A good start she believes every mother and child deserve.