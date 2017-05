The fairy-tale "Shrek" comes to Wausau in musical form this weekend.

The Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance is presenting 'Shrek the Musical' at D.C. Everest High School Theater starting this Thursday.

The CWETA works with half-a-dozen school districts in Central Wisconsin including Wausau, Marathon, and Mosinee.

The play runs at 7 p.m on February 2nd-4th and 9th-11th, as well as shows starting at 2 p.m.on February 11th and 12th.