U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin meets with farmers to discuss policy reform

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Triple T Farms in Chippewa Falls Saturday to talk about her proposed Dairy Pride Act and other issues affecting farmers.

The democratic senator introduced the legislation earlier in January asking the FDA to enforce laws for labeling food products as "dairy." Baldwin said a lot of effort went into legally defining milk, and products bearing the label need to follow the milk quality and nutritional standards. Farmers said substitutes, such as rice or soy milk, can be misleading for customers.

"The law just needs to be reinforced," Tom Bowe of Triple T Farms said. "I mean, soy milk instead of almond milk? Last time I checked, it's an extract. It took years for the label of milk to develop, and now it is a white-washed term if you will."

While meeting with Baldwin, farmers also shared their hopes for reforming the upcoming farm bill, saying the margin protection plan did not meet their needs. They said it was written at a time when prices for milk and grain were high, and did not create the intended safety net when income levels dropped.

Another issue they brought to Baldwin was immigration reform. Farmers said it is hard to find a local labor force when they have to compete with manufacturing and other labor-intensive industries for workers, which is why having appropriate visas to have migrant workers help on farms is important.

Farmers in the Chippewa Valley also asked Baldwin about holding Canada accountable for its actions violating the North American Free Trade Agreement. They said almost 15 percent of milk is exported every day, and a key customer is Mexico, so negotiating a fair NAFTA is crucial for keeping the industry alive.

"We are looking at the globalization of our products," Bowe said. "If we don't export, it creates a glut, which keeps our prices down and makes it very difficult for local dairy farmers and all dairy farmers in the U.S. to compete and keep our food prices where they need to be."

News 18 recently spoke with a Buffalo County farmer about immigration and NAFTA under the Trump administration, and he was optimistic for reformatting policies.

While Baldwin was in Chippewa Falls, News 18 asked how she felt about President Trump's executive order, suspending the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days. Some traveling to the U.S. were detained in airports Saturday morning. Baldwin said she does not think the ramifications of Trump's orders were thought through before he made the decision.

"It is certainly troubling and disturbing to wake up and hear that people are being kept in airports, which is not really set up to do that," Baldwin said. "Certainly, we have a much bigger discussion to have about our immigration policies and the role that America ought to play in what share do we take in people fleeing war-torn areas."

The order also halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry into the U.S. for three months from several predominantly Muslim countries.