Wisconsin renews rebate deal for heroin antidote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Attorney General Brad Schimel says the state has renewed a deal that provides public entities with rebates on an opioid overdose antidote.

Schimel issued a news release Wednesday saying he has renewed an agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals that calls for the company to continue to provide a $6 rebate for each Amphastar naloxone syringe public entities purchase through Feb. 1, 2018.

Naloxone is often branded as Narcan. It can be administered as a nasal spray or injection and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2013 that permits first responders and paramedics to administer naloxone if they've received the proper training.

