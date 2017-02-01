UPDATE: 2 men arrested in Wood Co. assault case

(UPDATE)-- Two people involved in a robbery and assault in Seneca have been located and apprehended, the Wood County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

They were located in the Milwaukee area, according to a press release.

Officials will request charges against them next week.

--------------------------------------

A Wood County man was hospitalized after two robbers assaulted him, the Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Leonard Road in the Town of Seneca, Capt. Quentin Ellis said. The 48-year old victim said he was assaulted the night before by two people he knew.

The injured man invited the suspects into his home, where they remained for a couple of hours. During that time, the suspects tied up and beat the victim, and proceeded to take items from the residence before leaving the scene, Ellis said.

One suspect has been identified as Kendrick Christopher Gatlin, 43, and the second is a Hispanic male known as "Emilio" by the victim. The suspects are believed to be from the Milwaukee area, the captain said in a statement.

"They have ties to the Milwaukee area, as well as locally," said Ellis. "We believe they spend more time in Milwaukee.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.