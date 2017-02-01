Crime bill package could send more youth to troubled prison in Irma

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Two Republican legislators want to expand the list of crimes that could land juveniles in the state's troubled youth prison and remove limits on the length of their stay.

The proposed changes come less than two weeks after the American Civil Liberties Union and the Juvenile Law Center filed a lawsuit alleging widespread abuse and overuse of solitary confinement at the state's youth prison in Irma. The FBI is currently investigating conditions at the facility.

The bills are part of a package of legislation Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo introduced Tuesday evening in an effort to curb violent crime. The package also includes measures that would increase penalties for possessing a firearm while on probation and carjacking.

Vukmir and Sanfelippo did not immediately return messages requesting comment.