Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Arsonist damages park shelter

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find an arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.

Surveillance video captured a young man arriving at the shelter on a bike about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

"A young white male came to the park with a gas can and backpack and lit a fire in the bathrooms," Marathon County Deputy Sheriff  Dale Reuchel said.

In winter, the park has a sledding hill and ice skating rink plus a warming shelter with restrooms and a kitchen area.

The fire damaged lights,wiring and the exterior of the building and will cost about $5,000 to repair, Rothschild authorities said.

If you have any information call the toll-free Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward,

