Green Bay State of Mind: Billy Joel to play Lambeau Field on June 17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Lambeau Field will be in a New York State of Mind on Saturday, June 17, when Billy Joel rocks the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The official announcement was made Wednesday morning in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Click here for the announcement on Packers.com.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

American Express Card Members will get a chance to purchase tickets before the general population on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said Billy Joel appeals to a broad cross section of people.

“We’re proud to welcome Billy Joel to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer,” said Murphy. “We’re looking forward to seeing Billy put on an extraordinary show for fans of all ages against the storied backdrop of Lambeau Field.”

The team made The Piano Man a Green Bay Packers shareholder, and Murphy plans to present him with a plaque at the concert.

Billy Joel’s been a professional singer-songwriter for 45 years, according to his official biography. He’s earned 6 Grammy awards out of 23 nominations and created 33 Top 40 hit singles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

“I don’t think he has ever gone away. I think he is still relevant,” said Todd Magnuson, co-owner of Rock N Roll Land. “He still sells, from 13-year-olds to 60 year-olds, (they are) still buying his records.”

His extensive list of hit songs includes “Only the Good Die Young”; “Allentown”; “Goodnight Saigon”; “She’s Always a Woman”; “Uptown Girl”; “We Didn’t Start the Fire”; “Just the Way You Are”; “You May be Right”; “Big Shot”; and “New York State of Mind.”

“He might not be putting out new music, but I think his old music stood the test of time,” said Magnuson. “I think young people will enjoy Billy Joel as much as older people, and I think it’s a good step in rock and roll. He is an iconic rock and roll singer.”

This is the third concert at Lambeau Field — and the first not to headline Kenny Chesney, who performed there in 2011 and returned in 2015 with Jason Aldean.