Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Athena

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW) - A dog named Athena whose owners surrendered her after being unable to provide care is our Lincoln County Petsaver.

Volunteers who work with Athena say she loves her toys and gets along with everyone she meets.

They say she would do best in a home with no other female dogs although males appear to be okay.

She is a calm dog but does not like to be locked in her cage so call ahead to arrange a meeting in a more relaxed shelter room.

Her $80 adoption fee includes her spay, shots and microchip.

The number is 715-536-3459. The shelter website is www.furrypets.com

