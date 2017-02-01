Committee finalizes wasting disease recommendations

An advisory committee has finalized its recommendations for revising Wisconsin's long-term chronic wasting disease plan.

The committee finished its work Wednesday. The recommendations include targeted culling, penalties for deer farm escapes, enhanced deer farm fencing, requiring deer farms to be insured to cover the state's cost of recovering escaped animals and a call for a statewide baiting and feeding ban.

The recommendations now go to the Department of Natural Resources. Agency officials will prepare a final plan to present to the Natural Resources Board in March. It's unclear when the board will vote on the changes.

The DNR, the Conservation Congress and state agriculture officials formed the committee last year to review the state's 15-year CWD plan. The committee has been working on developing its recommendations since October.