Former Wisconsin governor works on health care changes

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson says he's working with top Republicans in Washington, D.C., to deconstruct the health care law.

The Capital Times reports former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010. It covers about 20 million people nationwide, including 3.5 million in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Service.

Thompson, who served as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President George W. Bush, says he met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Tom Price, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the department.

Thompson says it's paramount to pass health care reforms this year before the 2018 election season. He says he has great confidence and faith in Trump and Ryan to take advantage of the historic Republican majorities in Washington, D.C.