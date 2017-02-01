Marathon Co. opening all snowmobile trails Friday morning

WAUSAU (WAOW) - All of Marathon County's snowmobile trails will open at 8 a.m. Friday for the first time this winter, Jon Daniels, the county's motorized recreation administrator, said Wednesday.

Zones 3, 4 and 5 become the last of the county's five zones to open, he said.

"Trail conditions vary from poor to excellent," he said. "Some fields and wind-swept areas may be rough due to a lack of snow cover."

There are also reports of areas with open and moving water, he said.

The first trails opened Dec. 31 but closed after temperatures and rains arrived in mid-January and then reopened again.

Last year, the first of Marathon County's 850-mile trail system didn't open until Jan. 30.

In 2015, the county opened about half its trails Jan. 16. Three years ago, the trails opened Dec. 25 and closed March 29, making a 94-day season the second longest on record, Daniels said.

According to Daniels, since 1991, the snowmobile season in Marathon County has been scrapped just once - the winter of 2001-2002. The length of the season has ranged from just five days in 2011-2012 to 96 days in 1996-1997.

Trail conditions are available at www.co.marathon.wi.us/parks.asp