Kardashian's launch new line of kids threads

(CNN) -- Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are launching a children's fashion line.

Kardashian West announced the news in a series of Snapchats featuring the couple's three-year-old daughter, North.

The reality star said the tot picked out the colors and fabric on some designs-- including a bright yellow-sequined dress and matching shearling jacket she modeled online.

This isn't the first fashion foray for the power couple.
Kanye has his famously popular "Yeezy" fashion line and his wife launched a "Kardashian Kids" line with her sisters in 2014.

