Police: Florida pastor having affair flees home naked

Police say a husband returned home to find his wife in bed with a prominent pastor.

The Tallahassee, Fla., husband tried to pull a small handgun on the pastor, Orinthius J. Simmons, police said. But Simmons, who was naked, ran outside and hid behind a fence by the apartment, according to a Jan. 17 police report.

A video showed the pastor talking about forgiveness on the issue with his congregation, which stood and showed their support with applause. In the video, he also said he has no intention to stop serving at the church.

Simmons, who works at Jacob Chapel, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The pastor and woman had been building a relationship since October 2016, but the two met at her home that day so they could talk about starting a business and providing less-fortunate children with clothes and shoes, according to the police report.

The husband had gone to school to pick up the couple’s 6-year-old son, and he had been suspicious of his wife with the pastor, according to the police report.

The woman told police the couple has been married for seven years, adding her husband caught them in their oldest daughter’s bedroom.

“I’m gonna kill him,” the husband said when he returned and went to retrieve a gun in his bedroom, according to police.

Simmons has a wife and son.

City police spokesman David Northway said the state attorney’s office decided not to pursue charges regarding the empty threat.

Later, the man returned the pastor’s clothes, police said.