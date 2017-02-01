UW-Madison police look for man who stole snowblower from campus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW-Madison police look for man who stole snowblower from campus

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

UW-Madison Police are looking for a man they think stole a snowblower from campus.

The department released photos Wednesday of a man they think stole the snowblower from Union South on Sunday.

They also released a photo of the Dodge pickup truck they say he used to drive the equipment away. The truck is dark blue, had a plow on the front and was last seen driving west on Campus Drive.

Police say the suspect is a white man, 40-50 years old, last seen wearing a green Under Armour hoodie, black pants, and tan/brown snow boots.

If you have any information about the man or crime, contact officer Matt Shaw or Officer Justin Jones at (608) 264-2677.

