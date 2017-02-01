UPDATE: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to take DE prison

PHOTO: State police in tactical gear stand at the main gate of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, Photo Date: 2/1/2017

The Latest on hostage situation at Delaware prison (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Authorities say inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over a Delaware prison and hold three prison guards and a counselor hostage.

One of the guards died during the nearly 24-hour ordeal. Two guards were released during negotiations and the counselor was rescued after authorities used a backhoe to breach a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe said Thursday the inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over the prison, but he couldn't describe the weapons in any more detail. He says inmates also filled foot lockers with water and stacked them at entryways to make it harder for authorities to get in.

The correctional officer who died was Sgt. Steven Floyd, who had been with the agency for 16 years. Authorities wouldn't say how the officer died.

Delaware Gov. John Carney called the situation "torturous" and promised a full investigation.

9:40 a.m.

Some Delaware prison rights advocates say they're saddened but not surprised that a hostage situation at the state's largest correctional facility led to the death of a corrections employee.

Dover attorney Stephen Hampton says he believes that inmates' anger about conditions at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center played a part in the drama that ended Thursday morning. Three other staffers who were taken hostage survived.

Hampton says he hopes the tragedy will convince state officials to act on inmate complaints alleging substandard medical care and sloppy record-keeping that Hampton says has caused some inmates to be held longer than they should have been.

Activist Kenneth Abraham of Citizens for Criminal Justice says hostage-taking is not the answer but he's not surprised it happened.

8:15 a.m.

Delaware prison officials say one hostage is dead and a second is alert and talking after authorities went into a building at the state's largest prison where inmates took staff members hostage.

Officials announced in a statement Thursday morning that the building where the disturbance occurred at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is now secure. The prison is in Smyrna, about 15 miles north of the state capital of Dover.

Officials say after police breached the building, one Department of Correction worker was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

The inmates took the hostages Wednesday morning, prompting a lockdown of all Delaware prisons. The inmates released one staffer in the afternoon and another Wednesday night. At least one of those staffers had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

4:55 a.m.

Officials say 14 more inmates have been released from a Delaware prison as authorities respond to a hostage situation there.

A news release from the Delaware Department of Correction says the 14 additional inmates were released around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and are being held elsewhere at the prison.

Authorities were still negotiating the release of two staffers after inmates took four corrections department workers hostage in a building at the prison Wednesday morning. Two employees at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna were later released. More than two dozen inmates were also previously released.

The corrections department says a total of 46 inmates and two corrections officers have now been released and that 82 inmates remain in the building.

Inmates reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation and how the state spends money on prisons.

3:30 a.m.

Authorities were still negotiating the release of two staffers after Delaware prison inmates took four corrections department workers hostage.

Two employees and more than two dozen inmates had been released by the inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna by Wednesday evening. Authorities said they didn't know whether the inmates had been held against their will.

Inmates reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation and how the state spends money on prisons.

Prisoners funneled the calls to The News Journal in Wilmington with the help of one inmate's fiancee and another person's mother. The mother told the paper her son was among the hostages.

8:30 p.m.

Another corrections employee and more than two dozen inmates have been released from a Delaware prison building where inmates had taken hostages, leaving authorities negotiating over the release of two more staffers.

Authorities initially said five staff members had been taken hostage Wednesday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. But at a news conference Wednesday night they reduced that number to four and said two of those people had been released. One was freed earlier Wednesday afternoon, the other Wednesday evening.

Robert Coupe, secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said 27 inmates also left the building that's been the scene of negotiations all day.

Authorities said they didn't know whether the inmates had been held against their will.

6:15 p.m.

Inmates inside a Delaware prison where four staff members were being held hostage reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation and how the state spends money on prisons.

Prisoners at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center funneled the calls Wednesday to The News Journal in Wilmington with the help of one inmate's fiancee and another person's mother. The mother told the paper her son was among the hostages.

In that call, an inmate said their reasons "for doing what we're doing" included "Donald Trump. Everything that he did. All the things that he's doing now. We know that the institution is going to change for the worse."

That caller said education for prisoners was the inmates' priority. They also sought effective rehabilitation for all prisoners and information about how money is allocated to prisons.



6 p.m.

A caller to a Delaware newspaper says he is an inmate being held hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, where guards have been taken hostage.

The (Wilmington) News Journal on Wednesday posted a recording online of a man who says he was told to contact the media to relay the inmates' demands. The man seems to be reading from something; he says, "This rebellion is manifested to demand (unintelligible)."

The caller's message mentions improper sentencing orders and incorrect status sheets. The caller also says maximum security inmates "are merely existing" and need rehabilitation services.

The man says he doesn't know who's taken him hostage, as "they've got my face covered." He refused to give his name. "So what do I do now?" the inmate asks.

The call was ended with a recording, apparently by the company that provides phone services to inmates.

5 p.m.

Delaware State Police say inmates who took five Department of Corrections employees hostage at a maximum-security prison have released one person.

State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said at a media briefing Wednesday evening that the four other employees remain in the inmates' custody at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. He says negotiations are underway.

Bratz says a preliminary investigation suggests the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when a correctional officer inside a building that houses over 100 inmates radioed for immediate assistance. Other officers responded to help, and Bratz says that's when the five employees were taken hostage.

He says one hostage was released around 2:40 p.m. That person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that Bratz says aren't life-threatening.

Bratz says authorities don't know whether anyone else is injured.

He says authorities are negotiating with the prisoners but didn't give further details and did not take questions.

4 p.m.

An attorney for the union representing guards at a Delaware prison says at least four guards and one counselor have been taken hostage by inmates.

Bruce Rogers, counsel for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the inmates had taken control of one building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and injuries to both officers and inmates have been reported. He said the building under inmate control houses between 120-150 people.

Rogers says there's been very little communication between the inmates and people outside the building. He says no demands have been communicated to the union.

The state Department of Corrections has released few details about the situation at the prison in Smyrna. All prisons statewide are on lockdown, per DOC policy. Rogers said he'd been briefed on the situation by the union president, who was talking to officials at the scene.

The prison is Delaware's largest correctional facility for men, housing about 2,500 inmates.

2:45 p.m.

The union representing guards at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, where guards have been taken hostage at the maximum security facility, reported that a corrections officer was assaulted there last week.

The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware said in an email on Saturday that guards were removing dinner trays when an inmate threatened an officer and squirted an unknown liquid on the officer's upper torso and arm.

The email says about two dozen inmates had been moved to a higher security area earlier that day and refused to eat dinner.

Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said Wednesday he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage.

2:30 p.m.

Delaware prisons have been put on lockdown following a reported hostage taking at the state's maximum security facility.

Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

A DOC spokeswoman said only that an emergency situation was reported at the Smyrna prison late Wednesday morning. The facility was placed on lockdown, as were all prisons in the state per DOC policy. Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell provided few details but described the situation as an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Gravell said firefighters were called to the scene after reports of smoke and were being held on standby.