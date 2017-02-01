National signing day round-up: 13 area athletes sign to play Division I or II

Thirteen area athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to play at the college level. Each of the athletes are listed below in alphabetical order as a part of Newsline 9's National Signing Day round-up.

FOOTBALL

Kam Bornbach (Stratford) - St. Cloud State (Minn.)

Bornbach will join former Marawood rival Alec Hafferman (Edgar) at St. Cloud State. The Stratford star earned All-Conference honors as a running back and linebacker, but was unsure what position he'd be playing in college.

Jake Collinsworth (Merrill) - Wisconsin

Collinsworth earned preferred walk-on status with the Badgers despite a major knee injury cutting his high school career with the Bluejays short. He dislocated his knee cap early last season, causing damage to his ACL, PCL and MCL. He tells Newsline 9 his surgery went smoothly and he should be back on the field by August.

Collinsworth is projected to play middle linebacker at Wisconsin, and said he's excited to join the team as a walk-on because the Badgers historically give everybody an opportunity, not just scholarship athletes.

Jacob Erdman (SPASH) - Northwest Missouri State

The VFA-South's offensive lineman of the year will head south to continue his college career. At 6'3" 295 lbs. Erdman isn't as tall as some of the other linemen on this list, but his body of work and athleticism speak for themselves as he heads off to begin his Division II college career.

Jonathan Gruetzmacher (Merrill) - South Dakota State

Despite earning interest from Big Ten Programs like Wisconsin and Iowa, the 6'8" 227 lbs. offensive tackle will head west to play for FCS South Dakota State next fall. He said stability and academics played a large role in his decision, and he hopes to start at left tackle his sophomore season.

Alec Hafferman (Edgar) - St. Cloud State (Minn.)

After almost singlehandedly carrying Edgar to a state championship this past fall, Hafferman will take his talents to Division II St. Cloud State next fall. He told Newsline 9 he will start out playing safety for the Huskies, despite his dominance as a running back at Edgar. Hafferman plans to go into the medical field.

Ty Kauffman (Stratford) - Concordia University-Morehead (Minn.)

Also a standout wrestler at Stratford, Kauffman will head to Morehead as a lineman. The 6'5" 280 lbs. mauler earned first team All-Marawood honors this past fall, helping to lead Stratford to an outright conference title.

Joey Roth (SPASH) - Minnesota State-Mankato

At safety and middle linebacker, Roth helped anchor a Panthers defense that made it all the way to the Division 1 final four in 2016. Roth was a unanimous first team All-VFA South selection in his senior season and was also honored as the conference's defensive back of the year.

Tanner Weinfurter (Stratford) - Winona State (Minn.)

Along with Kaffman, Weinfurter helped anchor a dominant Stratford offensive line over the past few seasons. He played for team USA in a world football competition last summer and will continue growing his career at DII Winona State.

Keon'te Williams (SPASH) - Minnesota-Crookston

Williams starred at safety for the Panthers during the VFA-South championship season in 2016. He led the team with five interceptions and also recorded 60 tackles and two sacks.

SOCCER

Kendra Wolfgram (D.C. Everest) - UW-Green Bay

Wolfgram earned second team All-Wisconsin Valley honors as a sophomore and a junior and has been a part of a D.C. Everest program that has won three straight WVC titles. She said she chose Green Bay over Milwaukee because a smaller school suited her better, and plans to go into the medical field for her degree.

TRACK AND FIELD

Samantha Danczyk (SPASH) - Viterbo

WRESTLING

Brady Koontz (SPASH) - Ohio State

Dylan Koontz (SPASH) - Ohio State