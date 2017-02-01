Portage County clerk of court resigns; no reason cited

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - After five years, the Portage County clerk of courts has resigned, becoming the fifth administrator in the county to resign since September.

Patricia Baker's letter of resignation didn't say why she was stepping down but indicated how grateful she was to have the opportunity to serve.

Baker was unavailable for comment Wednesday. She has been clerk for five years.

A local leader says clerk of court is an important job.

"I think she is probably one of the most critical components to the court system," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said. "They are responsible for all of the bookkeeping, the record-keeping, the customer service issues for the Portage County Circuit Court."

Baker's last day will be March 10 but her letter said she would be willing to stay on another week or two if necessary.

Portage County judges will pick a interim clerk to replace Baker.