Gov. Walker says he doesn't know why Trump canceled visit

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Gov. Scott Walker says he doesn't know why President Donald Trump canceled a visit to Milwaukee that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Walker said Wednesday he expects Trump will reschedule but the governor did not provide a date. He says the White House did not give him a reason for the cancellation.

Trump was going to meet with business leaders in Wisconsin and deliver a speech on the economy.

A group called the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump planned to protest Trump's visit, but White House spokeswoman Stephanie Gresham says that didn't prompt the cancellation. She says the people Trump had planned on meeting with would be visiting the president instead because of scheduling.

Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.