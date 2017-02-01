Local families hope to see version of medical marijuana legalized

Several families from Central Wisconsin are hoping to see cannabidoil or CBD oil legalized in the Badger State.

On Tuesday, activists urged lawmakers to pass the bipartisan bill.

“As a parent you just want your child to have the best life,” Wausau resident Jessica Dale said. “I just think it's a treatment option that's not available that should be.”

Three years ago, Dale's daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor. After the tumor was removed, several parts of her daughters brain was impacted. Dale said there is little treatment for Zoe's conditions and that's why Jessica hopes to see CBD oil legalized in the state.

One Central Wisconsin lawmaker said she's co-sponsoring the bill.

“Who are we as a government to say you don't have a right to try that drug that might save your life,” 35th District Rep. Mary Selzkowski said.

Heather Kluck, a former Central Wisconsin resident, moved to Colorado to get the medicine for her daughter.

“I heard about all of the wonderful benefits of CBD oils and other cannabis formulas to treat seizures,” she said.

Kluck said the move has been life-changing for her daughter.

“She just blossomed into such a beautiful little 5-year-old,” she said. “She's had about an 80 percent reduction in seizures and then by adding in other cannabis formulas she's now at 85-90 percent reduction in seizures.”

Kluck said she would not move back to Wisconsin unless the CBD bill was signed into law and other medical marijuana laws were put in place.

The CBD bill moves on to a vote in the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety Thursday.