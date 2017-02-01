Rural school districts hopeful after funding increase proposal

Rural school districts around central Wisconsin said they're looking forward to big funding increases Governor Scott Walker is proposing.

"These schools are the heart and soul of the communities, so this funding is extremely important," said William Fisher, Superintendent for the White Lake and Elcho School Districts.

Each of Fisher's school districts have less than 400 students total. As rural districts that need to bus in the students, he said one of the biggest costs is transportation.

"Monies that we could be using for classroom supplies and additional teachers we use to transport students to get to school," said Fisher.

While in Crandon Wednesday afternoon, Walker explained he's looking to help rural schools with transportation aid by adding an additional $10.4 million to the next budget.

"There really are unique, unique needs when it comes to rural school districts," said Governor Scott Walker.

Walker is looking to add $20 million in sparsity aid, which gives more money to schools with less than 1000 students. Broadband access is also tough for rural schools, but in Walker's new budget he'd be adding $13 million to increase broadband expansion grants.

Fisher said hiring and retaining teachers can be tough in the rural areas as they can't always offer competitive pay. Walker is also trying to change that through a UW flex option aimed at training paraprofessionals working in schools to be teachers.

Fisher said he's looking forward to all of the proposed changes.

"I'm excited to learn more about how it's going to actually impact by two school districts," said Fisher.