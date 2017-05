One dog in southern Wisconsin is gaining attention thanks to a different kind of hobby.

Roxie the sheltie does whatever she can to get on a sled in winter.

She uses the sled that the Crowley family's now 18-year-old daughter used as a kid.

Roxie doesn't fear sledding, in fact she begs to hit the hills.

This special dog came in to the Crowley's family in Waukesha six years ago.

Roxie's owner said if her popularity continues to grow she may have a TV show in her future.