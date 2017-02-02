Fond du Lac man accused of kicking, killing cat

A Fond du Lac man is accused of killing a cat because it knocked over his lamp.

The owner of Critter Junction Animal Rescue, one of only two shelters in Fond du Lac to take in animals for adoption, said animal abuse in the area is on the rise and often goes unpunished.

"We have the facility to take care of of these animals. If they don't want them, if they can't take care of them, bring them to a shelter instead," Heather Rogers said.

Rogers was stunned to hear the latest case where a cat was kicked across a room and killed.

A criminal complaint said 32-year-old Preston Buck was angry the cat knocked over a lamp inside his apartment Sunday.

The cat went airborne and slammed into the bathroom door.

"Every time somebody is violent towards an animal, it brings them one step closer to being violent towards a person," Rogers said.

Buck has a long rap sheet and was charged with mistreatment of animals -- causing death in the cat's case.

If convicted. he faces up to three and a half years in prison.

Rogers doesn't think that's enough when it comes to killing an innocent animal.

"Crimes against animals are not being prosecuted the way that they should be, the way that we feel should be justified," Rogers said.

The cat was taken to the Fond du Lac Humane Society, where it was euthanized.